The vehicle blaze took place on the westbound carriageway between the Eastern Road in Farlington and M27 Portsbridge roundabout in Hilsea shortly after 5pm.

At about the same time, there were reports of a crash on the eastbound route, prompting further misery for motorists.

Two lanes have been blocked on the M27, with queues stretching back to Fareham.

Delays have also been reported on the A3(M).

Updates to follow.

