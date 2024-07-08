M27 crash leaves "road blocked" and “stationary traffic” for drivers
A crash on the M27 has led to the road being blocked and “stationary traffic” for drivers.
AA Traffic News said of the incident this lunchtime: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to crash on A31 Westbound at M27 J1 (Cadnam).
“Severe delays of 33 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J1 A31 (Cadnam). Average speed five mph.”
The road is also blocked because for recovery of a van that was involved in a collision on June 16 that left the carriageway. This is taking place between Cadnam to A31 (Minstead / Castle Malwood turn off.
