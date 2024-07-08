M27 crash leaves "road blocked" and “stationary traffic” for drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash on the M27 has led to the road being blocked and “stationary traffic” for drivers.

AA Traffic News said of the incident this lunchtime: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to crash on A31 Westbound at M27 J1 (Cadnam).

“Severe delays of 33 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J1 A31 (Cadnam). Average speed five mph.”

