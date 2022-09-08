News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

M27 crash: Three-car collision causes heavy congestion on eastbound lanes from junctions 11 and 12

A CRASH involving three cars has caused heavy congestion on the M27 during rush hour.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:02 am

Police attended the scene of the collision on the motorways eastbound lanes between junctions 11 and 12 this morning.

Officers report that no one was injured in the pile-up.

Read More

Read More
£20,000 reward offered for missing mum last seen travelling from Fareham - spark...
M27 near Portchester. Stock picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25).

Most Popular

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called just before 8am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.

‘This involved three cars and no injuries were reported.’

Traffic monitoring websites report traffic is now moving freely.

M27Police