Police attended the scene of the collision on the motorways eastbound lanes between junctions 11 and 12 this morning.

Officers report that no one was injured in the pile-up.

M27 near Portchester. Stock picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25).

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called just before 8am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.

‘This involved three cars and no injuries were reported.’