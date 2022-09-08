M27 crash: Three-car collision causes heavy congestion on eastbound lanes from junctions 11 and 12
A CRASH involving three cars has caused heavy congestion on the M27 during rush hour.
Police attended the scene of the collision on the motorways eastbound lanes between junctions 11 and 12 this morning.
Officers report that no one was injured in the pile-up.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called just before 8am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.
‘This involved three cars and no injuries were reported.’
Traffic monitoring websites report traffic is now moving freely.