Crime charity Crimestoppers have offered the reward for mum-of-three Joanne Sheen, 44, who was last seen travelling from Fareham to Southampton on December 5, 2019, with a friend.

Hampshire Constabulary are treating her disappearance as a murder investigation but are keeping an open mind over what happened to her.

Joanne Sheen. Pic Crimestoppers

Five people have been arrested as part of the probe but no charges have been brought against anyone.

No body has been found.

Joanne, known as ‘Jo’ and ‘Little Jo’, is described as being white, around 5ft 1in tall with a slim build.

When last seen Joanne had long dark brown hair. She has a number of tattoos including a heart-and-dagger on her right upper arm and a band of flowers.

Hampshire Police have said the disappearance of Joanne Sheen is now being treated as a murder investigation. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She also has a tattoo of flowers on her right thigh and a star on her right foot. She has a tattoo of blue flowers on her left arm.

There have been other unconfirmed sightings of Joanne before Christmas 2019 in Southampton.

Over the last two years, police have spoken to hundreds of witnesses and conducted several searches across Southampton. The most recent was in July this year near Mayflower Park.

Emily van der Lely, Hampshire regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: ‘Jo’s loved ones are desperate to know what happened to her. Time is not making their torment or pain any easier. If you have information about Jo, please do the right thing and contact our charity, 100 per cent anonymously.

‘It may be that you have crucial information which can make all of the difference in providing answers for Jo’s family and friends.

‘Please remember that Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, keeps its promise of 100 per cent anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

‘Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will ever know you contacted us.

‘We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.’