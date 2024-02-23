News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 drivers delayed in Portsmouth due to "lane closure" as westbound reopens after crash

Drivers on the M27 are facing delays this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

M27 Portsmouth M27 Portsmouth
M27 Portsmouth

Motorists heading eastbound at junction 12 are queuing as a lane is closed through a construction area. AA Traffic News reported: "Queueing traffic on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). In the construction area. Lane closure in operation.

"Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed 15 mph."

It comes as the M27 westbound was reopened overnight following Wednesday's fatal lorry crash.

Related topics:M27Portsmouth