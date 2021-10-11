Emergency crews are in attendance at the incident on the M27 eastbound to M3 northbound after the car transporter fire just after 7.30am, Highways England has reported.

All lanes have been blocked eastbound on the link between junction 4 on the M27 and M3 junction 14.

Delays were stretching back to the M271 at Southampton earlier this morning.

ROMANSE is reporting that as of 11.30am, the slip road remains closed between junction 4 on the M27 eastbound and M3 junction 14.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Link between J4 and #M3 J14 remains CLOSED due to the earlier car transporter fire, approx. 20 mins delay between J3/#M271 and J5/A335 #Eastleigh.’

We will bring you all the latest on the incident throughout today.

A vehicle transporter on fire on M27 eastbound link to M3. Pic Highways England

