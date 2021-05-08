Highways England has warned drivers that they must plan ahead as overnight closures in both directions will be in place.

The motorway will be closed between junction 9 near Whiteley and junction 11 near Wallington.

It means the westbound slip roads will be closed at junctions 10 and 11.

Smart motorways have caused a lot of controversy with concerns about their safety.

The closures will last from 9pm tonight to 6am tomorrow.

The works are part of a £244m project to turn the road into a smart motorway.

The project is due to be complete by September.

Last month, it was announced that the completed smart motorway will receive new technology to detect broken down vehicles, amid growing concerns about the safety of smart motorways.

When finished, the motorway’s hard shoulder will have been turned into a permanent running lane for traffic.

