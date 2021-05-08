M27 is closed tonight as Highways England continues work to turn it into a smart motorway
THE M27 will be closed tonight as works to turn the road into a smart motorway continue.
Highways England has warned drivers that they must plan ahead as overnight closures in both directions will be in place.
The motorway will be closed between junction 9 near Whiteley and junction 11 near Wallington.
It means the westbound slip roads will be closed at junctions 10 and 11.
The closures will last from 9pm tonight to 6am tomorrow.
The works are part of a £244m project to turn the road into a smart motorway.
The project is due to be complete by September.
Last month, it was announced that the completed smart motorway will receive new technology to detect broken down vehicles, amid growing concerns about the safety of smart motorways.
When finished, the motorway’s hard shoulder will have been turned into a permanent running lane for traffic.