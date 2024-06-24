M27 motorway delays as broken down vehicle blocks lane near Eastleigh
Motorists are delayed this morning due to a vehicle which has broken down and blocked one lane of a motorway.
The incident has blocked one lane of the M27 Eastbound between Eastleigh and Hedge End.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to a broken down vehicle, delays on approach.“
