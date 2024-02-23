News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 partially closed again at scene of fatal crash after just reopening

The stretch of M27 closed after a fatal crash that was only reopened earlier this morning is partially closed again.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
The M27 westbound between junction 5 and 7 - closed for a day and a half after Wednesday's fatal crash - is partially shut again this morning just hours after fully reopening. A lane has been closed due to a stalled van, the AA reported at 11.02am.

AA Traffic News said: "One lane closed due to stalled van on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of four) is closed."

