M27 pictures show horror crash with a "number of casualties" seriously injured

The incident happened eastbound between junction 8 and 9 around 12.45pm and led to a huge emergency service response that shut three lanes.

It has now been revealed there have been “serious injuries” for a “number of casualties”. Pictures from the scene show emergency crews by a badly damaged car that has lost its roof and side panels – with debris on the hard shoulder. A recovery vehicle is also at the crash site with two vehicles being placed on the truck.

Long delays of around 50 minutes remain in the area for drivers as two lanes are now currently closed.

Police have now given details on the crash, with a spokesperson saying: “We were called at 12.38pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9. Three vehicles were involved and serious injuries have been reported.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service said: "We were alerted to a multi-vehicle RTC on the M27 eastbound between junctions eight and nine, at 12:45 this afternoon. Crews from Hightown, Redbridge and Cosham are currently on the scene. South Central Ambulance Service paramedics are in attendance treating a number of casualties."

National Highways South East previously said: “Three lanes (of four) are closed on the M27 eastbound between J8 Bursledon and J9 Whiteley following a multi-vehicle collision.

“All emergency services are on scene. Traffic is passing the scene in one lane, but delays of up to 45 minutes are currently being reported.”

National Highways has now confirmed one lane has reopened, leaving two closed, with delays reaching 50 minutes.

AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to recovery work and multi-vehicle crash on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Congestion to the A27 Bridge Road through Bursledon and Sarisbury.”

