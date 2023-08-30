M27 rush hour crash involving motorcyclist and car leaves man injured and road blocked
A man was left injured after a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on the M27 at Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST
The incident happened on Tuesday just before 5pm near junction 12 westbound of the M27.
A lane was blocked causing delays for drivers during the rush hour.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.48pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic incident involving a car and a motorbike near junction 12 on the M27 westbound.
"A man suffered minor injuries.”