News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

M27 rush hour crash involving motorcyclist and car leaves man injured and road blocked

A man was left injured after a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on the M27 at Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

The incident happened on Tuesday just before 5pm near junction 12 westbound of the M27.

READ NOW: Weapons found at address

A lane was blocked causing delays for drivers during the rush hour.

M27 near PortsmouthM27 near Portsmouth
M27 near Portsmouth
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.48pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic incident involving a car and a motorbike near junction 12 on the M27 westbound.

"A man suffered minor injuries.”

Related topics:M27Portsmouth