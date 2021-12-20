M27 rush hour crash near Portsmouth leaves lane blocked and delays for motorists

A CRASH on the M27 near Portsmouth this evening during rush hour traffic has led to delays for motorists.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 20th December 2021, 6:06 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 6:10 pm

It happened just after 5pm westbound heading towards Fareham between junction 12 and 11 where the motorway reduces from four lanes to three.

One lane was left blocked.

Travel service Romanse, in an updated tweet, posted: ‘All lanes cleared to the hard shoulder.’

Delays on approach still remain.

