M3 remains closed after serious crash where person trapped in car
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash happened just after 9am this morning at junction 8 southbound and involved one car. The road remains blocked between junction 8 and 9 with the trapped person now released by fire crews.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "Police were called at 9.09am this morning to reports of a collision at junction 8 of the M3 southbound. The collision involved one vehicle and one person has suffered serious injuries.”
Police, posting on social media, added: “The M3 southbound between junctions 8 and 9 is currently closed while we deal with a serious collision. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if you can. We will update you once the road has been re-opened.”
For more information on diversions visit nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m3-hampshire-westbound-collision-carriageway-closed-between-j8-and-j9/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.