M3 remains closed after serious crash where person trapped in car

A person was left trapped in their car with serious injuries after a crash resulted in a section of the M3 being closed.

Drivers are warned to avoid the road

The crash happened just after 9am this morning at junction 8 southbound and involved one car. The road remains blocked between junction 8 and 9 with the trapped person now released by fire crews.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "Police were called at 9.09am this morning to reports of a collision at junction 8 of the M3 southbound. The collision involved one vehicle and one person has suffered serious injuries.”

Police, posting on social media, added: “The M3 southbound between junctions 8 and 9 is currently closed while we deal with a serious collision. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if you can. We will update you once the road has been re-opened.”