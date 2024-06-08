M3 remains closed after serious crash where person trapped in car

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2024, 12:34 BST
A person was left trapped in their car with serious injuries after a crash resulted in a section of the M3 being closed.

Drivers are warned to avoid the road

The crash happened just after 9am this morning at junction 8 southbound and involved one car. The road remains blocked between junction 8 and 9 with the trapped person now released by fire crews.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "Police were called at 9.09am this morning to reports of a collision at junction 8 of the M3 southbound. The collision involved one vehicle and one person has suffered serious injuries.”

Police, posting on social media, added: “The M3 southbound between junctions 8 and 9 is currently closed while we deal with a serious collision. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if you can. We will update you once the road has been re-opened.”

For more information on diversions visit nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m3-hampshire-westbound-collision-carriageway-closed-between-j8-and-j9/

