M3 reopens after serious crash closed motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M3 has reopened after a serious crash this morning left a section closed for several hours.

A person was left trapped in a car with serious injuries following a crash around 9am near junction 8 southbound before being released by firefighters. The road was closed between junction 8 and 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the motorway has reopened, although one lane remains closed. National Highways said: “ The #M3 westbound between J8 (#A303) and J9 (#A34) is now open. 1 Lane remains closed for recovery and clear-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad