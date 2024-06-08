M3 reopens after serious crash closed motorway

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2024, 15:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The M3 has reopened after a serious crash this morning left a section closed for several hours.

A person was left trapped in a car with serious injuries following a crash around 9am near junction 8 southbound before being released by firefighters. The road was closed between junction 8 and 9.

Now the motorway has reopened, although one lane remains closed. National Highways said: “ The #M3 westbound between J8 (#A303) and J9 (#A34) is now open. 1 Lane remains closed for recovery and clear-up.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to serious crash and recovery work on M3 Southbound from J8 A303 to J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Lane one (of two) remains closed for clean up works.”

Related topics:National HighwaysTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.