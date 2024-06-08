M3 reopens after serious crash closed motorway
A person was left trapped in a car with serious injuries following a crash around 9am near junction 8 southbound before being released by firefighters. The road was closed between junction 8 and 9.
Now the motorway has reopened, although one lane remains closed. National Highways said: “ The #M3 westbound between J8 (#A303) and J9 (#A34) is now open. 1 Lane remains closed for recovery and clear-up.”
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to serious crash and recovery work on M3 Southbound from J8 A303 to J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Lane one (of two) remains closed for clean up works.”
