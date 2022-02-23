Portsmouth residents and schools asked to have their say on spaces for new trees and greenery in the city

Portsmouth City Council has successfully bid for the cash from charity Trees for Cities that will help pay for new trees, shrubberies, hedges and plants.

To decide the best places to benefit from the greenery, the authority is calling on those that know their communities best to put forward ideas.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, the council’s climate change and green recovery boss, told The News: ‘We are aware that there has been – not just in Portsmouth but across the whole country – a significant decrease in biodiversity, which is why projects such as greening are so important.

‘The money that we got from Trees for Cities will make such a difference and will be used for trees as soon as the next planting season starts towards the end of the year. This gives us plenty of time to get suggestions from residents and schools about where could benefit from more greenery.

‘We will also be taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy for the jubilee and working with various community groups to plant more trees.’

It comes as Cllr Barrett’s motion, submitted with her colleague Cllr Dave Ashmore to recognise a nature emergency, was passed during a council meeting last week.

As part of the motion the council agreed to protect 30 per cent of land for nature by 2030.

This was welcomed by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) which has been calling on local authorities in the area to take urgent action to reverse declines in wildlife and restore the natural systems.

Engagement director at the HIWWT, Hannah Terrey, was ‘delighted’ Portsmouth had declared a state of emergency.

‘The twin threats facing our natural world and our own lives – climate crisis and nature emergency – are now felt everywhere, including in Portsmouth, as we witness dwindling wildlife and the loss of wild spaces,’ she said.

‘Through our Wilder Portsmouth project, we have shown there is real appetite to make Portsmouth a city where the natural world can flourish with a little help.’

To suggest spaces for trees and greenery email [email protected]

