Residents at Bellair House in Havant have slammed The Hyde Group as they struggle with numerous problems plaguing their property.

The 25-strong residents association say their main concern is the installation of expensive new windows, which they were promised would open automatically at a pre-set temperature to provide ventilation.

Anne Diston, 82, who has lived at the house for nearly three years, said the windows remained shut even when temperatures soared during the recent heatwaves.

The outside of Bellair House in Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘This is disgusting considering Hyde is going to charge us £142,000 for a system that does not function properly.’

Anne also said that despite residents’ rejection of the proposed works, ‘Hyde went ahead with the installation’.

A lack of transparency with use of sinking fund money and a failure to consult with residents about expenditure is among the association’s list of grievances.

Bellair House residents say they are being ignored by their housing management over a list of issues with the property Pictured: Beryl Carey 91, Cathy Barlow 74, Helen Green 71, Gary Duncan 65, Anne Diston 82 and Irene Grant 69, residents of Bellair House in Havant on Friday 19th August 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Anne added: ‘We are constantly being told we have a health sink fund to offset against works but this has proved to be a lie.

‘As a result we are going to be faced with paying large amounts for these works.

‘Most of the residents are pensioners on fixed income and this has caused concern and worry.’

However, Paul Dew, Hyde’s head of property maintenance, said: ‘‘Section 20’ consultation notices were sent to customers, explaining how work would be carried out, and how it would be paid for.

‘We installed an automatic opening vent and as far as we’re aware there have been no issues with this.

‘Sinking funds are used for major works like these. We considered customers’ feedback before work began.’

Despite this, Sandy Smallbones, a 69-year-old who has been a resident for 12 years, said: ‘Everybody just talks about moving out.’

‘They’re just spending our money without consulting us. They don’t listen to us.’

Residents have criticised the money spent on painting the corridors - which they say cost £75,000, despite decorators doing a poor job.

Paul said: ‘Customers contacted us in August 2021 about some paint marks on the carpet and a crack in one of the walls on the second floor; we fixed both issues, at no cost to customers.’

Beryl Carey, 91, was left ‘furious’ after being trapped in the property’s elevator when it broke down - and the lift has only just been fixed after a seven week wait.

Anne said: ‘Some residents are virtually prisoners, unable to use the garden, get out and about on their mobile scooters, or even use the laundry room.

‘Residents are struggling having to carry shopping up flights of stars.’

Also among the residents’ issues are a broken intercom buzzer, meaning that visitors cannot contact residents to be allowed in the building.

Kathy Barlow, 73, a resident of four years, said: ‘I have medicine delivered because I am insulin dependent, and they couldn’t get into the building.

‘It’s frustrating. We’re not being listened to.’

A new door was recently fitted to the waste disposal shed - but now the council is unable to remove rubbish as the new doors are not wide enough to get the bins out.

Helen Green, 71, said: ‘When I moved in here I thought I was going to feel safe.

‘It’s nothing but aggro and Hyde is always the cause of it.’

The Hyde Group has promised to sort the rubbish disposal doors and replace the door access system.