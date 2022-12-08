Major Hayling Island road reopened after five-car crash causes hours of disruption
A MAJOR road in Hayling Island has reopened after being closed for several hours as emergency services responded to a crash involving five cars.
Havant Road was closed after the incident around 11.45am today.
Residents and staff at the nearby Maypole pub report that the road has now reopened.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.07pm to a report of a collision involving five vehicles on Havant Road.
‘No injuries have been reported and recovery was arranged for the vehicles that were not able to be driven.’