Major Hayling Island road reopened after five-car crash causes hours of disruption

A MAJOR road in Hayling Island has reopened after being closed for several hours as emergency services responded to a crash involving five cars.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The incident is reported to have occurred near The Maypole Inn in Hayling Island. Picture: Google Maps
Havant Road was closed after the incident around 11.45am today.

Residents and staff at the nearby Maypole pub report that the road has now reopened.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.07pm to a report of a collision involving five vehicles on Havant Road.

‘No injuries have been reported and recovery was arranged for the vehicles that were not able to be driven.’

