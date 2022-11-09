Data from YouGov shows most surveyed British residents are against the methods they use despite their cause. Paul Bleach, 55, of Locarno Road, Portsmouth, was charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

Just Stop Oil said around 10 of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in multiple locations on the M25 from 6.30am today. was spotted locked to an overhead gantry overlooking the M25. A police officer was hospitalised after he collided with two lorries on a motorbike during a rolling roadblock introduced on the motorway.

Photo issued by Essex Police of the scene where a police motorcycle rider was injured as officers responded to a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25. Picture: Essex police/PA.

Out of the 1,700 adults questioned, 64 per cent were opposed to the protest methods. Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October. The Metropolitan police said 677 arrests were made and 111 people have been charged – with officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.

Essex police chief constable BJ Harrington warned it is ‘only a matter of time’ before someone is killed during a Just Stop Oil protest. He told the Daily Telegraph: ‘The only way this is going to stop is if Just Stop Oil frankly grow up and realise, they are putting people’s lives at risk.’