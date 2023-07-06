Male passenger dies after car crashes into wall as female driver suffers serious injuries
Police were called just before 12.40pm on Tuesday to a report of a collision on the A337 Christchurch Road, Barton on Sea, where a blue Honda HR-V collided with a wall off the carriageway.
READ NOW: D-Dday event
The driver, an 84-year-old woman from Wootton, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital. The passenger, a 91-year-old man from Wootton, was also taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police have confirmed.
A police statement said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the blue Honda in the moments leading up to the collision. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage.
‘If you have any relevant information please report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230267563.’