News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Male passenger dies after car crashes into wall as female driver suffers serious injuries

A male passenger died after a car he was travelling in crashed into a wall – while the female driver suffered serious injuries.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read

Police were called just before 12.40pm on Tuesday to a report of a collision on the A337 Christchurch Road, Barton on Sea, where a blue Honda HR-V collided with a wall off the carriageway.

READ NOW: D-Dday event

The driver, an 84-year-old woman from Wootton, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital. The passenger, a 91-year-old man from Wootton, was also taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police have confirmed.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police statement said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the blue Honda in the moments leading up to the collision. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage.

‘If you have any relevant information please report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230267563.’

Related topics:PoliceHonda