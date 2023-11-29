A man has admitted to Class B drug supply offences after he was arrested at Gosport ferry terminal.

At around 8.30pm, Panayi alighted the ferry and began walking up the pontoon. Upon seeing police, he then turned around and began walking back down towards the ferry.

He was stopped by officers but resisted and tried to run off before discarding a bum bag.

The bag was searched and grip seal bags containing powder and cannabis were located within, along with approximately £4,000 cash.

Two mobile phones were also seized by police.