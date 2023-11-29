Man admits to Class B drug supply offences following Gosport ferry terminal arrest
Antonio Panayi, aged 31, was arrested at Gosport ferry terminal on the evening of October 25 and police were already present at the terminal as they were in the middle of conducting a knife arch operation.
At around 8.30pm, Panayi alighted the ferry and began walking up the pontoon. Upon seeing police, he then turned around and began walking back down towards the ferry.
He was stopped by officers but resisted and tried to run off before discarding a bum bag.
The bag was searched and grip seal bags containing powder and cannabis were located within, along with approximately £4,000 cash.
Two mobile phones were also seized by police.
Panayi, of Eddington Road in St Helens, Isle of Wight, was arrested at the scene, and following enquiries he was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of amphetamine with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.