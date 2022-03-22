Man alleged to have harassed women charged for breaching order excluding him from Portsmouth Guildhall area
A MAN has been charged with breaching exclusion order in the city centre after officers were called to women being harassed.
Steven Chariewa, 29, of Beambridge, Basildon, Essex has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from the Guildhall Walk area.
It comes after officers conducting patrols in the area became aware of a man displaying harassing behaviour towards women in the early hours of Sunday morning, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said.
She said: ‘Officers issued him with a Section 35 notice at 2.35am preventing him from entering Guildhall Walk for 24 hours.
‘Approximately half an hour later he was seen to re-enter the area and was arrested and later charged.’
He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 14.