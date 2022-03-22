Steven Chariewa, 29, of Beambridge, Basildon, Essex has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from the Guildhall Walk area.

It comes after officers conducting patrols in the area became aware of a man displaying harassing behaviour towards women in the early hours of Sunday morning, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said.

Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth Picture: Sam Stephenson

She said: ‘Officers issued him with a Section 35 notice at 2.35am preventing him from entering Guildhall Walk for 24 hours.

‘Approximately half an hour later he was seen to re-enter the area and was arrested and later charged.’

He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 14.

