Officers investigating a fatal crash on the B3006 yesterday afternoon (Friday, January 7) are appealing to the public for information.

They were called to the scene at 3.23pm following a collision involving a silver Mazda 2 Tamura, a blue Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

The occupants of the Tiguan, a woman and a man in their 70s from Alton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Senior investigating officer, DS Mark Furse, said: ‘An investigation into this tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives is underway and enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing.

‘We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. Did you see what happened?

‘Do you have dash cam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand?’

The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 40s, was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Golf, a 78-year-old man from Alton, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by careless driving and one count of driving while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but is now open.

If you have any information you can contact police on 101 quoting Operation Preston, reference number 44220008042.

Alternatively, you can submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

