Man and woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
Police said the incident took place on London Road, at the junction with the A272, at Sheet near Petersfield after midday.
The collision involved a grey Land Rover Discovery and a black Volkswagen Golf with the drivers of both vehicles – a man in his 30s and woman in her 60s – sustaining “serious” injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. Did you see what happened? Did you capture anything on Dash Cam?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250437700.
You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/