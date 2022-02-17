The man, who was in his mid-70s, fell after feeling unwell in The Gillies in Fareham, by the underpass under the A27 Western Way.

It happened just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics checked the man over

Several police officers attended and were seen administering emergency first aid.