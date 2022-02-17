Man collapses in The Gillies in Fareham
A MAN who collapsed in a Fareham park was taken home by police offices.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:47 pm
The man, who was in his mid-70s, fell after feeling unwell in The Gillies in Fareham, by the underpass under the A27 Western Way.
It happened just before 5pm on Wednesday.
Several police officers attended and were seen administering emergency first aid.
A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘The patient, a male in his mid-70s, was taken home by police officers and an ambulance crew then assessed him at home but he didn’t require any further treatment.’