Man found dead in wooded area in Fareham is named - cause of death given
As reported, police received a call at 7.21am on Friday, March 7, to reports of the sudden death of a man who was found in a wooded area near Spencer Court.
Officers attended and located the body of the man, who was confirmed to be deceased at the scene, Hampshire Police said. “The man’s next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file has been prepared for the coroner,” a force spokesperson previously said.
Now the man’s identity has been revealed as Gary Makin with an inquest opened at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court. The cause of death has been given as hanging, pending toxicology results.
The inquest was adjourned to February 12 at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court.