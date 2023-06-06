Man from Hayling Island taken to hospital in serious condition following collision on Havant Road - road has reopened
A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after Havant Road was closed for over two hours due to a serious collision.
On a Twitter post, Hayling Police said: ‘Thank you for your patience while we dealt with a serious collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island, this afternoon. The road has now been re-opened. A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Our investigations are ongoing.’
Havant Road is now reopen but it is likely that there will be heavy traffic and delays in the surrounding area for some time until it clears.