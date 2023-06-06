A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after Havant Road was closed for over two hours due to a serious collision.

On a Twitter post, Hayling Police said: ‘Thank you for your patience while we dealt with a serious collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island, this afternoon. The road has now been re-opened. A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Our investigations are ongoing.’