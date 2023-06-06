News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Man from Hayling Island taken to hospital in serious condition following collision on Havant Road - road has reopened

A man from Hayling Island has been taken to hospital following a serious collision this afternoon.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:34 BST

A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after Havant Road was closed for over two hours due to a serious collision.

On a Twitter post, Hayling Police said: ‘Thank you for your patience while we dealt with a serious collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island, this afternoon. The road has now been re-opened. A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Our investigations are ongoing.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Havant Road is now reopen but it is likely that there will be heavy traffic and delays in the surrounding area for some time until it clears.

Havant Road reopens after serious collision and a man has been taken to hospital.Havant Road reopens after serious collision and a man has been taken to hospital.
Havant Road reopens after serious collision and a man has been taken to hospital.
Most Popular

NOW READ: Delays of up to 25 minutes following serious collision in Havant Road on Hayling Island

Related topics:Hayling IslandTwitter