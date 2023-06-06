Delays of up to 25 minutes following serious collision in Havant Road on Hayling Island
There are delays of up to 25 minutes on Hayling Island following a road closure caused by a serious collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST
A serious collision in Havant Road, Hayling Island, has resulted in the closure of the road between Northwood Lane and Victoria Road.
Delays are approximately 25 minutes on Northney Road, St Peter's Road and Copse Lane between A3023 Langstone Road and A3023 Havant Road.
Police have advised people to avoid the area and emergency services are on the scene of the incident.