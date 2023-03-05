Officers were called to the incident at 12.33pm to a report of a sudden death at the Royal Beach Hotel in St. Helens Parade, Southsea.

READ NOW: Church rapist found guilty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman, confirming the death to The News, said: ‘Officers attended and confirmed a man in his 20s had sadly died. This is not being treated as suspicious.’

An air ambulance attended after a death at the Royal Beach Hotel Southsea. Pic Nick Silk

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

An air ambulance landed on the beach by South Parade Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was granted for the conversion of a wing of the Royal Beach Hotel into dozens of flats in January. The application – the third proposed for the east wing of the Southsea hotel – will allow the conversion of the building into 29 flats in a project council planning officers said was a ‘significant’ improvement over previous iterations.