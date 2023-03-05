Man in 20s suddenly dies at Southsea hotel, police confirm
A man in his 20s suddenly died at a Southsea hotel on Friday, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to the incident at 12.33pm to a report of a sudden death at the Royal Beach Hotel in St. Helens Parade, Southsea.
A police spokesman, confirming the death to The News, said: ‘Officers attended and confirmed a man in his 20s had sadly died. This is not being treated as suspicious.’
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.
An air ambulance landed on the beach by South Parade Pier.
