Man in 20s suddenly dies at Southsea hotel, police confirm

A man in his 20s suddenly died at a Southsea hotel on Friday, police have confirmed.

By Steve Deeks
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 10:41am

Officers were called to the incident at 12.33pm to a report of a sudden death at the Royal Beach Hotel in St. Helens Parade, Southsea.

A police spokesman, confirming the death to The News, said: ‘Officers attended and confirmed a man in his 20s had sadly died. This is not being treated as suspicious.’

An air ambulance attended after a death at the Royal Beach Hotel Southsea. Pic Nick Silk
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

An air ambulance landed on the beach by South Parade Pier.

The hotel was being used for refugees as part of a Home Office scheme.

Planning permission was granted for the conversion of a wing of the Royal Beach Hotel into dozens of flats in January. The application – the third proposed for the east wing of the Southsea hotel – will allow the conversion of the building into 29 flats in a project council planning officers said was a ‘significant’ improvement over previous iterations.

Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)
