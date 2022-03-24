Britain First, a far-right group formed by an ex-British National Party politician, had an activist film the Royal Beach Hotel, in St Helens Parade, and those using the facilities as part of an ‘exposé’ on the venue housing ‘illegal immigrants’.

Last month, The News revealed that all 74 rooms occupied would be used by ‘families in need’ until at least August, according to the Home Office.

An email sent from a senior hotel staff member to a customer describes the new occupants of the hotel as refugees, and The News spoke to individuals and organisations who confirmed that they supporting refugees among those staying at the hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Now the leader of Portsmouth City Council has called on the city to welcome those in need who will be staying at the hotel.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson added: ‘I’m sure no one in Portsmouth would want to say the sorts of things that this right-wing group is saying.

‘I’m sure no one in Portsmouth would want to be associated with that.’

The Liberal Democrat highlighted the Russian invasion of Ukraine – which has seen millions of people fleeing the country – to remind residents that a wide variety of people come to the city due to ‘appalling’ circumstances.

He said: ‘I think everybody has been shocked and appalled by the images we have seen of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, of mothers, children, and old people forced out of their homes or killed.’

Residents across the area have offered up their spare rooms to house those fleeing the conflict through the government’s Homes For Ukraine scheme.

But more than 12,000 Afghans part of a government refugee scheme following the Taliban takeover last year are believed to be stuck in hotels across the country, as they wait for permanent homes.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘The translators put their lives on the line to protect the lives of British troops. If they put their lives on the line, the feedback I get from around the city is that people feel that we should be repaying that debt. British servicemen’s lives were worth protecting, and the people who did that are people we should support and value.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron