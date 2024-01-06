Traffic in Hampshire: M27 closed for over four hours following serious collision involving two vehicles
Part of the M27 was closed for over four hours last night following a ‘serious collision’involving two vehicles.
The police were called at 4:44pm on Friday, January 5 to reports of a serious collision involving two vehicles on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12. A stretch of the M27 eastbound was closed while emergency services attended the scene and traffic was diverted via the M275 southbound. The road was clear shortly before 9pm and is open this morning.