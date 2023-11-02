News you can trust since 1877
Live

Storm Ciarán: Live updates as strong winds hit Portsmouth leading to flooding and road closures

Flooding and road closures have hit the Portsmouth area after Storm Ciarán hit Portsmouth with a major incident declared across the south coast.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, earlier this week. The forecaster has now updated the warning, with it now hitting the very South East of the country.

Over Portsmouth, there are two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain. The wind warning is in place until 5pm and the rain warning is live until midnight.

NOW READ: When will Storm Ciarán hit Portsmouth

The scene in Southsea this morning following last night's stormThe scene in Southsea this morning following last night's storm
The scene in Southsea this morning following last night's storm
The Environment Agency has declared a major incident across Hampshire and the south coast, issuing 54 flood warnings in the area. The storm has already affected the city

Damage was caused to Southsea Promenade, with a number of concrete slabs coming out of place. Footage from the scene shows the material strewn across the seafront and beach.

Trees have also fallen due to high winds. Pictures of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciarán can be found here.

The Alexandra Park fireworks display was cancelled for safety reasons yesterday. The Southsea Common extravaganza went ahead. Schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere have announced that they will close for the day.

The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
South Western Railway are running an amended timetable. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.

The Met Office said “strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon”. They added: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of strong winds to southern parts of the UK.

"Winds are likely to gust to around 50mph in places inland, but perhaps 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”

You can follow live updates regarding Storm Ciarán by scrolling to the bottom of this article.

Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth

12:23 GMT

See pictures of damage and flooding caused by the storm

The city has been battered with heavy rainfall and strong winds which has resulted in damage across Hampshire.

To view the article, click here.

Fielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire FitzgeraldFielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire Fitzgerald
Fielders Park, Waterlooville, has been victim to fallen trees following the poor weather. Picture: Claire Fitzgerald
11:42 GMT

The latest traffic and travel news

This is the latest on the roads:

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/hampshire-traffic-live-updates-for-drivers-as-storm-ciaran-hits-region-4394520

11:41 GMTUpdated 12:14 GMT

Storm damage in Southsea

Last night's storm caused some damage along Southsea Seafront

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-damage-to-southsea-promenade-with-concrete-slabs-coming-loose-and-debris-on-the-beach-and-road-4395144

11:21 GMT

Trees down in Waterlooville

Thanks to Claire Fitzgerald for this picture of trees in Fielders Park in Waterlooville which came down in last night's storm

Fielders Park in WaterloovilleFielders Park in Waterlooville
Fielders Park in Waterlooville
Fielders Park in WaterloovilleFielders Park in Waterlooville
Fielders Park in Waterlooville
10:55 GMT

Thanks to Rick Martson of this picture of a flooded Portsmouth cricket ground off St Helen's Parade

A flooded Portsmouth cricket ground off St Helen's ParadeA flooded Portsmouth cricket ground off St Helen's Parade
A flooded Portsmouth cricket ground off St Helen's Parade
10:39 GMT

Paul Garrod has taken this picture of an Isle of Wight ferry sailing inbound to Portsmouth in blustery conditions.

Cancellations were announced yesterday for safety reasons. More information on how the storm is affecting public transport can be found here.

Isle of Wight ferry heading to Portsmouth during Storm CiaranIsle of Wight ferry heading to Portsmouth during Storm Ciaran
Isle of Wight ferry heading to Portsmouth during Storm Ciaran

10:31 GMT

Major city road to close following burst sewer

The southbound lanes of a major city road will be closed from tomorrow following a burst sewer, Southern Water has confirmed.

Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/storm-ciaran-in-hampshire-southbound-lanes-of-eastern-road-in-portsmouth-to-close-tomorrow-following-burst-sewer-southern-water-confirms-4394708

10:27 GMT

Internet down for some in Portsmouth

Some residents have reported internet outages as Storm Ciarán hits the city.

The Met Office said "power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

More information about potential outages can be found here.

10:06 GMT

Air Ambulance in Southsea

The air ambulance in Southsea is currently sitting on standby outside Southsea Model Village.

Air Ambulance Southsea Model VillageAir Ambulance Southsea Model Village
Air Ambulance Southsea Model Village
10:00 GMT

Hour by hour forecast

The Met Office predicts strong winds and heavy rain will hit Portsmouth today.

An hour by hour forecast can be found in this article here.

Southsea Common last night.Southsea Common last night.
Southsea Common last night.

