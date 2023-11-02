Flooding and road closures have hit the Portsmouth area after Storm Ciarán hit Portsmouth with a major incident declared across the south coast.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, earlier this week. The forecaster has now updated the warning, with it now hitting the very South East of the country.

Over Portsmouth, there are two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain. The wind warning is in place until 5pm and the rain warning is live until midnight.

The scene in Southsea this morning following last night's storm

The Environment Agency has declared a major incident across Hampshire and the south coast, issuing 54 flood warnings in the area. The storm has already affected the city

Damage was caused to Southsea Promenade, with a number of concrete slabs coming out of place. Footage from the scene shows the material strewn across the seafront and beach.

The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

South Western Railway are running an amended timetable. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.

The Met Office said “strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon”. They added: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of strong winds to southern parts of the UK.

"Winds are likely to gust to around 50mph in places inland, but perhaps 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”