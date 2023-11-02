Storm Ciarán: Live updates as strong winds hit Portsmouth leading to flooding and road closures
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, earlier this week. The forecaster has now updated the warning, with it now hitting the very South East of the country.
Over Portsmouth, there are two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain. The wind warning is in place until 5pm and the rain warning is live until midnight.
The Environment Agency has declared a major incident across Hampshire and the south coast, issuing 54 flood warnings in the area. The storm has already affected the city
Damage was caused to Southsea Promenade, with a number of concrete slabs coming out of place. Footage from the scene shows the material strewn across the seafront and beach.
Trees have also fallen due to high winds. Pictures of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciarán can be found here.
The Alexandra Park fireworks display was cancelled for safety reasons yesterday. The Southsea Common extravaganza went ahead. Schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere have announced that they will close for the day.
South Western Railway are running an amended timetable. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.
The Met Office said “strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon”. They added: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of strong winds to southern parts of the UK.
"Winds are likely to gust to around 50mph in places inland, but perhaps 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”
Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth
See pictures of damage and flooding caused by the storm
The city has been battered with heavy rainfall and strong winds which has resulted in damage across Hampshire.
Storm damage in Southsea
Last night's storm caused some damage along Southsea Seafront
Trees down in Waterlooville
Thanks to Claire Fitzgerald for this picture of trees in Fielders Park in Waterlooville which came down in last night's storm
Thanks to Rick Martson of this picture of a flooded Portsmouth cricket ground off St Helen's Parade
Paul Garrod has taken this picture of an Isle of Wight ferry sailing inbound to Portsmouth in blustery conditions.
Cancellations were announced yesterday for safety reasons. More information on how the storm is affecting public transport can be found here.
Major city road to close following burst sewer
The southbound lanes of a major city road will be closed from tomorrow following a burst sewer, Southern Water has confirmed.
Internet down for some in Portsmouth
Some residents have reported internet outages as Storm Ciarán hits the city.
The Met Office said "power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."
Air Ambulance in Southsea
The air ambulance in Southsea is currently sitting on standby outside Southsea Model Village.
Hour by hour forecast
The Met Office predicts strong winds and heavy rain will hit Portsmouth today.
