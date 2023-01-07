News you can trust since 1877
Man in his 90s injured in Portsmouth road collision is 'still in serious condition' say police

A man in his 90s who was seriously injured in a road collision this week is still in hospital, police say.

By Tom Morton
There was a two-car crash in Havant Road, Drayton on Thursday at 9.45am, resulting in the road being closed between Eastern Road and Lealand Road for several hours.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s had minor injuries, police said on the day, but a man in his 90s was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a man in his 90s who was injured in a crash is still in a serious condition, but that his injuries are not life-threatening
Today a police spokeswoman said: ‘The man is still in hospital in a serious condition, however we don’t believe that his injuries are life-threatening at the current time.’

Nobody has been arrested after the accident.