Officers were called just after 1pm on Friday to what was described as a ‘suspicious incident’ at the Natwest bank on Cosham High Street.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported that a man had been held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account. Specialist officers attended the scene and arrested an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A. He remains in police custody.

Police in Cosham High Street after the incident at Natwest Picture: Joe Buncle

‘We also arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Portsmouth on suspicion of kidnap. They have been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’

The commotion in the street saw lots of people watching the drama unfold.

Police are still in the area conducting enquiries into the incident.