Man arrested for kidnap outside Natwest bank in Cosham after reports victim was threatened and made to withdraw money
Police have revealed more details about the incident in Cosham that saw armed police arrest a man.
Officers were called just after 1pm on Friday to what was described as a ‘suspicious incident’ at the Natwest bank on Cosham High Street.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported that a man had been held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account. Specialist officers attended the scene and arrested an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A. He remains in police custody.
‘We also arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Portsmouth on suspicion of kidnap. They have been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’
Video taken by bystanders shows a man with his hands on his head walking backwards under orders from armed police.
The commotion in the street saw lots of people watching the drama unfold.
Police are still in the area conducting enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who was in the area of the bank or Cosham High Street yesterday afternoon and witnessed anything that could help police can call 101 quoting reference 44230007057.