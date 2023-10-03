Powder Monkey Brewery's Oktoberfest a huge success - here are 13 pictures
Beer steins were raised this weekend as dozens came together to celebrate Oktoberfest in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 08:14 BST
The Oktoberfest event was held at the Explosion Museum on September 30 and October 1.
The event welcomed a selection of craft beer, live music and delicious food including German Bratwurst, currywurst loaded wedges and giant pretzels.
Drinks included Festbier, raspberry berliner weisse, smoked marzen, kolsch, hefeweizen and everyone attending the event had a blast.
Here are 13 pictures from the event:
1 / 4