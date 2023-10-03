News you can trust since 1877
Powder Monkey Brewery's Oktoberfest a huge success - here are 13 pictures

Beer steins were raised this weekend as dozens came together to celebrate Oktoberfest in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 08:14 BST

Powder Monkey Brewery has hosted Oktoberfest this weekend and it was a huge success.

The Oktoberfest event was held at the Explosion Museum on September 30 and October 1.

The event welcomed a selection of craft beer, live music and delicious food including German Bratwurst, currywurst loaded wedges and giant pretzels.

Drinks included Festbier, raspberry berliner weisse, smoked marzen, kolsch, hefeweizen and everyone attending the event had a blast.

Here are 13 pictures from the event:

Dressed for drinking: visitors to the Powder Monkey Oktoberfest in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

1. Powder Monkey Oktoberfest in Gosport

Dressed for drinking: visitors to the Powder Monkey Oktoberfest in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023) Photo: Mike Cooter

Black & white spaniel 'Cosmo' attending the Oktoberfest in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

2. Oktoberfest in Gosport

Black & white spaniel 'Cosmo' attending the Oktoberfest in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023) Photo: Mike Cooter

Inside the Oktoberfest - visitors to the Powder Monkey event in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

3. Inside the Oktoberfest

Inside the Oktoberfest - visitors to the Powder Monkey event in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023) Photo: Mike Cooter

King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys on stage at the Powder Monkey Oktoberfest in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023)

4. Powder Monkey Oktoberfest in Gosport

King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys on stage at the Powder Monkey Oktoberfest in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (011023) Photo: Mike Cooter

