Man killed after being hit by train near Chichester with disruption caused to services

RAILWAY lines between Barnham and Chichester were closed when a man was killed after being hit by a train on Saturday.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:40 am

Southern Rail tweeted at around 2.30pm that emergency services were dealing with the incident between the two stations.

Read More

Read More
Yobs trash Southsea Model Village as CCTV captures 'little war' in 'worst' vanda...

British Transport Police (BTP) attended the scene along with paramedics following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Southern Rail. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Rail replacement buses were set up to run from Bognor Regis, Barnham, Chichester and Havant, the rail operator said.

A spokesman for BTP said: ‘We were called to the line near Barnham, West Sussex, at 2.13pm on Saturday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

‘Paramedics also attended, however sadly a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

SEE ALSO: Human remains found at cemetery

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.