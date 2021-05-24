Southern Rail tweeted at around 2.30pm that emergency services were dealing with the incident between the two stations.

British Transport Police (BTP) attended the scene along with paramedics following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Rail replacement buses were set up to run from Bognor Regis, Barnham, Chichester and Havant, the rail operator said.

A spokesman for BTP said: ‘We were called to the line near Barnham, West Sussex, at 2.13pm on Saturday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

‘Paramedics also attended, however sadly a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

