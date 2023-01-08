Police were called shortly before 9.50pm on Friday night, to a report that a man had been found with serious injuries to his face on Collingwood Road, close to the junction with Napier Road, in Southsea.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since returned home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the man engaged with people outside the 5th Hants Volunteers Arms on Albert Road shortly before the incident and are appealing for witnesses to the incident and the circumstances around them.

A man was left with serious facial injuries after being attacked in Southsea

SEE ALSO: Havant police return stolen bike to its owner

A police spokesperson said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was on Collingwood Road between 9.30pm and 10pm on Friday and may have seen what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious? Perhaps you witnessed how the man came to be injured, the moments leading up it or the aftermath?’

Call 101 quoting 44230007881.

Advertisement Hide Ad