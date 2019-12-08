Man rescued from water off Whale Island in Portsmouth

EMERGENCY services were last night deployed to Whale Island after receiving reports of a casualty in the water.

Fire crews from Cosham and Southsea were alerted to the incident at about 9.50pm on Saturday after a person was spotted in the water close to the bridge at HMS Excellent.

A man had to be rescued from the water close to HMS Excellent on Whale Island.

A water rescue vehicle was also sent from Fareham Fire Station.

Upon reaching the scene a man had already been rescued from the water by the MoD police.

The man was handed over to the care of the South Central Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

There are currently no details as to how the man ended up in the water.

