Teenager who died after car crashed into tree in Hampshire has been named

Police have named a teenager killed when a car crashed into a tree in Hampshire.

Abbie O’Rourke, from Netley Abbey, was a passenger in the silver Toyota Aygo which came off the road on School Lane in Hamble just before 9pm on Thursday.

Abbie O'Rourke. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Family handout

The 18-year-old was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Her family have released a picture of Abbie and have asked for privacy.

Two more passengers and the driver were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and have asked anyone who saw the car in the Hamble area before the incident to get in touch.

You can contact police on 101, quoting 44190438205, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



