Portsmouth school fire being treated as arson, police confirm

Firefighters at Manor Infant School

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham attended the incident at 7.32pm at Manor Infant School on Inverness Road, Fratton, where a wooden gazebo was alight.

Firefighters took an hour to bring the inferno under control using two hose reel jets as nearby residents watched on. No one was injured. The gazebo was destroyed by the fire.

Now police have revealed they are treating the incident as arson. A force spokesperson said: “We received a report at 9.09pm last night (1 April) of a fire at Manor Infant School.

“The fire was reported to have taken place at a wooden lodge on the school grounds at around 7.45pm. The fire has been reported as an arson, and enquiries remain ongoing.”