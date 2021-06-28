Rowland’s Castle retiree Rob Moriarty is celebrating after finishing the first stint in the challenge, which will eventually see him climb all 282 Scottish Munros to raise funds for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

So far, Rob has climbed eight Munros - the name for a Scottish mountain over 3,000 feet.

Rob is climbing all 282 Munros in Scotland

Setting off at 4am on June 6, the anniversary of D-Day, Rob took the first steps of the first leg of his journey at Ben Lomond, going on to conquer Ben Vorlich, Ben Vane, Ben Vorlich, Beinn Bhuidhe, and Ben Chonzie, before completing his most recent climb at Geal Charn, where he stayed at a campsite in Roybridge, not far from a memorial to the Royal Marines.

This served as a reminder to Rob of his fundraising goal to help the armed forces charity.

He said: ‘SSAFA have been providing lifelong support to our forces and their families since 1885.

‘Last year their teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 85,000 people in need, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts, and their families.

Rob is raising funds for SSAFA

‘Let us help those who helped us keep our freedom.’

The Moriarty’s Munros project was planned to begin in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic.

Now with eight Munros under his belt, Rob is feeling relieved to have the first leg of the journey done.

Rob on Geal Charn

He said: ‘I was a bit concerned because I couldn’t start when I wanted last year, and then because of lockdown, I haven’t been able to do much training.

‘But my body’s recovering very quickly, and I’m certainly glad to have the first lot out of the way.’

Rob is taking a short holiday before he carries on with his challenge, and in August, he will be going to the far north for three weeks.

So far, Rob has raised £636 of his £5,000 target, and hopes that more donations will come in as he gets closer to completing the challenge.

He said: ‘The fundraising is coming on nicely.’

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-moriarty1

