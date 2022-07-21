The new foal was born on July 8 to her mother Khumba.

It boosts the ranks of Grevy’s zebra at the wildlife park, as part of efforts to conserve the endangered species.

A new Grevy's Zebra foal joins mum for his first trip outside at Marwell Zoo. Paul Collins for Marwell Zoo.

A statement from Marwell Zoo said: ‘Marwell is thrilled to announce the birth of a ‘gorgeous’ endangered Grevy’s zebra foal born to first time mum Khumba.

‘Grevy’s are the largest zebra species and are found in Northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia where there are currently thought to be fewer than 2,000 in the wild.’

Marwell Zoo has three species of zebra; Grevy’s, Hartmann’s mountain, and plains.

The foal was given access to the zoo’s wild explorer’s paddock on Monday.

Khumba and her baby are part of the European Ex-Situ breeding programme.

Populations of Grevy’s zebra have dropped by 54 per cent in 30 years.