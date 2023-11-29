News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Marwell Zoo in Hampshire welcomes endangered Banteng calf called 'Pumpkin'

Marwell Zoo has announced the birth of an endangered Banteng calf – and she is absolutely adorable.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new calf, born to mother Dewi and father Henky on Halloween, is a sister for Raya who was born at Marwell in November 2022.

Keepers chose to name her Pumpkin to reflect her birth date on the spookiest day of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Cam, Assistant Keeper, said: “We can now confirm the name of our newest female banteng calf - Pumpkin.

Most Popular
Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell ZooMarwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo

“Pumpkin and mum, Dewi, are doing well and Dewi is very attentive to her calf. Pumpkin is mixing in well with the rest of the herd and can often be seen enjoying their outside space when the weather is nice.”

The youngster has been seen frolicking with older members of the herd when they are out in their paddock and is keeping up with her sibling despite being the smallest by a considerable stretch.

SEE ALSO: 17 fantastically dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

Banteng are one of the rarest cattle species in the world and would have historically been found in Asia, from southern China to northeast India, mainland Asia, Peninsular Malaysia and nearby islands.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell ZooMarwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The name Pumpkin is particularly fitting given the characteristic caramel-orange toned coats of female and juvenile banteng, which also sport white “socks”.

The males have darker coats of conker brown with a thick area of skin between an impressive set of horns that continue growing throughout their life and can reach 75cm in length.

The number of these cattle continues to decrease in the wild as a result of hunting and habitat loss and it is thought there are around 8,000 of these animals left in the wild.

Their distinctive horns are sought after by trophy hunters as well as for use in medicines and they have historically been hunted for meat.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell ZooMarwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is evidence that banteng hunting continues across parts of its range and numbers are thought to have decreased by more than 50 per cent in the last 21 years.

Young suckle from their mothers for up to 16 months after which females remain with the herd and males leave at the age of two or three years old to join a bachelor group.

Conservation charity Marwell Wildlife owns and operates Marwell Zoo which covers 140 acres and includes play parks, eateries and rare animals.

Related topics:Hampshire