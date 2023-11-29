Marwell Zoo has announced the birth of an endangered Banteng calf – and she is absolutely adorable.

Keepers chose to name her Pumpkin to reflect her birth date on the spookiest day of the year.

Alex Cam, Assistant Keeper, said: “We can now confirm the name of our newest female banteng calf - Pumpkin.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed an Endangered female banteng calf to its herd and keepers have chosen to call her Pumpkin because she was born on October 31, 2023. Picture: Marwell Zoo

“Pumpkin and mum, Dewi, are doing well and Dewi is very attentive to her calf. Pumpkin is mixing in well with the rest of the herd and can often be seen enjoying their outside space when the weather is nice.”

The youngster has been seen frolicking with older members of the herd when they are out in their paddock and is keeping up with her sibling despite being the smallest by a considerable stretch.

Banteng are one of the rarest cattle species in the world and would have historically been found in Asia, from southern China to northeast India, mainland Asia, Peninsular Malaysia and nearby islands.

The name Pumpkin is particularly fitting given the characteristic caramel-orange toned coats of female and juvenile banteng, which also sport white “socks”.

The males have darker coats of conker brown with a thick area of skin between an impressive set of horns that continue growing throughout their life and can reach 75cm in length.

Their distinctive horns are sought after by trophy hunters as well as for use in medicines and they have historically been hunted for meat.

There is evidence that banteng hunting continues across parts of its range and numbers are thought to have decreased by more than 50 per cent in the last 21 years.