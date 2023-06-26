News you can trust since 1877
Marwell Zoo reduces ticket price for students and seniors - how to book

Students and senior citizens will be able to visit Marwell Zoo more cheaply this summer following the price reduction.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Senior citizens aged 60 and over and students over the age of 17 will now be able to get into the Hampshire zoo for £15 when booking online, and children under the age of three can visit for free making a family visit a more affordable day out.

The idea of the price reduction is to encourage more visits from students in the community who could potentially play a vital role helping the environment in years to come in the hopes a reduction in price would boost visitor numbers.

Marwell Zoo has reduced its tickets prices for seniors and students.Marwell Zoo has reduced its tickets prices for seniors and students.
    Marwell Zoo, owned by conservation charity Marwell Wildlife, covers 140 acres with adventure play areas, cafes and ice cream stops as well as 100s of animals including giraffes, tigers, meerkats, leopards and all three species of zebra.

