"Massive problem": Number of cats needing to be rescued on the rise as Portsmouth couple explain why
and live on Freeview channel 276
Janeen and Simon Davis have been rehoming stray and unwanted kittens since 1990. They started working alongside the Second Chance society in Southampton shortly after adopting a dog, which lead them to open a new branch in Portsmouth.
“We work differently to other rescues,” Janeen told The News, “I work with the person who wants to rehome the animal, or with a network of foster homes.” When someone contacts Second Chance, Janeen and Simon look to see if they have a suitable feline, and conduct a home visits with the potential owner to meet the animal. If successful, the new owner can legally adopt the animal within a fortnight. Second Chance also organises for the original owner to meet the new people who will be looking after their pet.
Janeen said there has been a growing problem they have experienced over the years; animals aren’t being sprayed neutered, resulting in more furry friends needing to be rescued. She added: “It’s ignorance, people are not aware of how easy it is for a cat to get pregnant. The problem is people are just allowing cats to breed and who are then selling those kittens without house checks.”
According to Cats Protection, 13 per cent of cats in the UK haven’t been neutered, and the number of people who don’t neuter their cats because of the cost has increased by 15 per cent - from 10 per cent in 2022. “It’s a massive problem,” Janeen said, “it’s horrendous.” The cost of living crisis has meant many people are struggling to cover vet bills and provide for their animals, with some getting a cat while under severe financial strain.
SEE ALSO: Secretive rare turtle found
Janeen said: “It’s doing more harm than good - because it’s to the detriment of the animal.” Second Chance has set up a scheme called Elderly Cat Club, where the charity covers any medical bills for older pets that are adopted. According to Cats Protection, in 2023, 92 per cent of cat owners consider their pet as part of their family – something which Janeen agrees with.
"They’re companions,” she said. “They are the person you talk to, when sometimes you don’t have anyone to talk to. They’re naughty. They’ll make you laugh. They make you get up in the morning, and can be your best friend and make you smile.” The couple own six cats and two dogs, which have been rescued. Janeen added: “My favourite thing is that manky, smelly, mistrusting tomcat that comes in, that’s never had love. To have someone phone me after three months and say, I couldn’t sleep during the night because he was on my feet or on my chest, purring all night - that’s what that cat is going to be like once he’s done and once he’s loved. That’s the best thing in the whole wide world.” More information about fundraising can be found online.