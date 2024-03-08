Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Janeen and Simon Davis have been rehoming stray and unwanted kittens since 1990. They started working alongside the Second Chance society in Southampton shortly after adopting a dog, which lead them to open a new branch in Portsmouth.

“We work differently to other rescues,” Janeen told The News, “I work with the person who wants to rehome the animal, or with a network of foster homes.” When someone contacts Second Chance, Janeen and Simon look to see if they have a suitable feline, and conduct a home visits with the potential owner to meet the animal. If successful, the new owner can legally adopt the animal within a fortnight. Second Chance also organises for the original owner to meet the new people who will be looking after their pet.

Janeen Davis, Simon Davis, and their cat, 'Miracle' and dog, 'Molly'.

Janeen said there has been a growing problem they have experienced over the years; animals aren’t being sprayed neutered, resulting in more furry friends needing to be rescued. She added: “It’s ignorance, people are not aware of how easy it is for a cat to get pregnant. The problem is people are just allowing cats to breed and who are then selling those kittens without house checks.”

According to Cats Protection, 13 per cent of cats in the UK haven’t been neutered, and the number of people who don’t neuter their cats because of the cost has increased by 15 per cent - from 10 per cent in 2022. “It’s a massive problem,” Janeen said, “it’s horrendous.” The cost of living crisis has meant many people are struggling to cover vet bills and provide for their animals, with some getting a cat while under severe financial strain.

Janeen said: “It’s doing more harm than good - because it’s to the detriment of the animal.” Second Chance has set up a scheme called Elderly Cat Club, where the charity covers any medical bills for older pets that are adopted. According to Cats Protection, in 2023, 92 per cent of cat owners consider their pet as part of their family – something which Janeen agrees with.