The fast food giant has announced that a ‘breakfast bus’ will be travelling to universities up and down the country to feed hungry students all day, free of charge.

Serving free McMuffins – either egg and cheese, or bacon, egg and cheese – the McDonald’s bus will be visiting freshers’ fairs at selected universities.

The free breakfast bus will be making its way to Portsmouth this month. Picture: McDonalds / Red Consultancy

For the University of Portsmouth, the bus will be arriving on Friday, October 21.

Students will have to be quick on their feet, because only 2,000 servings are up for grabs and McDonald’s says that once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The reason behind the free breakfast initiative is to inspire university students to keep their new hometowns clean.

McDonald’s is running a competition in partnership with LitterLotto to find the ‘cleanest student city’.

Students and local residents can enter the competition to see their town crowned as the cleanest by uploading a photo of themselves responsibly disposing of any litter they find in order to earn a point towards the town/city's total points.

At the end of the two-week tour, the town or city with the most points will be crowned as the winner and will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a party fronted by DJ Chris Stark – with food served from the McDonald’s tour van.