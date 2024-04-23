McDonald's crash scene pictures show damage to Mini Cooper and BMW in Portsmouth

A Mini Cooper and a BMW collided to leave both vehicles with extensive damage as police attended the scene around 9pm on Portsmouth Road.

Minor injuries were reported with no one needing hospital. No one was arrested.

The pictures show significant damage to the front of the Mini and side of the BMW.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 9pm yesterday to a report of a collision between two cars on Portsmouth Road, Portsmouth. Minor injuries were reported.”

The outside of McDonald’s restaurant was the scene of a stabbing last month in which a 16-year-old was knifed across the body but survived as three teenagers were arrested. A 16-year-old has now admitted the stabbing at court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon. He will be sentenced next month.

