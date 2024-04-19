Portsmouth teenager admits stabbing boy, 16, by McDonald's after appearing in court
The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after the incident that led to the victim being attacked around 7pm on March 21 in Portsmouth Road, Cosham. The victim was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh.
The alleged offenders were all initially charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Appearing at court, one of the 16-year-old defendants has now admitted charges of grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon. He has been released on conditional bail to reside at a named property and not to contact named people involved in the case. He will be electronically monitored. He will be back at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 14 for sentence.
The 17-year-old ended up pleading guilty to assault by beating and was given a financial penalty and a referral to a Youth Offender Panel for a period of six months. The second 16-year-old has since had all charges withdrawn.