In October 2016, 55-year-old David Oldham was carrying out a structural inspection of McLaren’s Paddock Brand Centre, a hospitality unit used by its Formula One racing team, when he fell from one of the upper floors. He later died of his injuries.

The structure was undergoing maintenance at the time, and an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found McLaren had failed to properly assess the risks and to put measures in place to prevent workers falling from height.

Dave Oldham with his wife, Patricia. Picture: Health and Safety Executive

David Oldham’s widow, Patricia, says she has been ‘robbed’ of her husband following the tragedy. The couple had been married for 14 years.

She said: ‘We had a happy time together and loved each other very much. He took care of me and I in turn took care of him.

‘Our relationship was the kind that we could silently communicate to each other from the other side of the room. We used to work together and that is how we met and became good friends. Our wonderful, blended family consists of five grown up children, Chris, Dale, Nikki, Andy, and Simon. We have seven grandchildren and even a great-grandson. Dave loved his family and spoilt all of the grandchildren.

‘Dave was the kind of man who would help anyone if he could. He had such a big heart. His passion was golf, of which he enjoyed playing a round with his boys as well as myself and even to the extent of taking his grandchildren to the driving range. He used to like to keep fit and liked running, he did runs for charity.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri driving around Albert Park. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

‘He used to make me laugh so much. Together we planned our retirement, where we would travel and see what new experiences we could explore together.

‘I have been robbed of my husband, but poor Dave lost his life.’

Following a trial at Reading Crown Court, McLaren Services Ltd – based in Woking, Surrey – was found guilty of breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 – the firm was fined £650,000, and ordered to pay £110,132 in court costs.

HSE inspector Saffron Turnell said: ‘Patricia’s powerful words make clear the impact David’s loss has had on her life. This is a devastating tragedy and our thoughts remain with her and David’s family.

‘Work at height is a high risk activity and falls can result in life changing injuries and death. It’s the number one reason why people like David didn’t get home from work. Those responsible to ensure his health and safety failed to do so.

‘It is very important that those in control of the work identify the risk, plan to eliminate it if possible, or where it is not possible, take appropriate precautions to safeguard workers and others. Good management will also include regular monitoring that the controls in place are keeping people safe.’