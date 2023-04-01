The owners of Clarence Pier have been granted a premises licence by Portsmouth City Council, allowing alcohol to be sold at the seafront attraction.

An application made by Billy Manning Ltd was approved on Thursday allowing alcohol sales from two bars covering the whole amusement and first floor of the building that houses Pirate Pete’s.

Clarence Pier in Southsea. Picture: National World

No objections were made to the proposals, allowing permission to be granted just a month after the request was made. The new premises licence allows the bars to operate between 10am and 10pm, seven days a week.

However, the council has required that a CCTV system be installed that covers the licensed area, as well as the area outside the pier, and that recordings be kept for a month in case they are requested.

