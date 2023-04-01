News you can trust since 1877
Clarence Pier: Seafront attraction granted alcohol licence by Portsmouth City Council

Alcohol can now be sold to guests at a seafront pier, after permission was granted by the city council.

By Josh Wright
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 07:56 BST

The owners of Clarence Pier have been granted a premises licence by Portsmouth City Council, allowing alcohol to be sold at the seafront attraction.

An application made by Billy Manning Ltd was approved on Thursday allowing alcohol sales from two bars covering the whole amusement and first floor of the building that houses Pirate Pete’s.

SEE ALSO: Attempted murder accused Majid Motamedi appears in court over 'serious' Southsea double woman attack

Clarence Pier in Southsea. Picture: National World
Clarence Pier in Southsea. Picture: National World
Clarence Pier in Southsea. Picture: National World
No objections were made to the proposals, allowing permission to be granted just a month after the request was made. The new premises licence allows the bars to operate between 10am and 10pm, seven days a week.

However, the council has required that a CCTV system be installed that covers the licensed area, as well as the area outside the pier, and that recordings be kept for a month in case they are requested.

A condition of the licence was also added requiring all staff selling alcohol to have ‘comprehensive’ training.

Portsmouth City CouncilSouthsea