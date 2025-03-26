Meet the adorable dog who has been shortlisted in a competition to find a dog resembling the mascot of the dog treat Peamutt Butter.

Three-year-old Jack Russell cross Peggy has been placed on the shortlist of the competition following a nationwide search to find the face of Peamutt Butter for a summer marketing campaign.

Her proud owner Tracey Cummings (63) from Cosham, is over the moon at the news with hundreds of entries whittled down to the last 34 - one from each region of the country.

“I’m so proud of her,” Tracey said. “Peggy is super energetic, she doesn't stop. She is ball mad, and thanks to her ball we have taught her all the tricks that she knows.”

Watch the video embedded in this story to see her reaction.

Peggy is no stranger to a competition having won the title of fastest dog at Goodwoof last year, and only has to wait until the end of the month to find out if she can add to that success.

The competition will be judged by a panel of dog lovers and experts; Manchester-based Dog trainer Janey Baker from Make Fetch Happen, Peamutt Butter’s MD Richard Duerr and head judge; celebrity TV vet and This Morning regular Dr Scott Miller.